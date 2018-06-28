Farewll To Dick Goss

A fond farewell to sports editor Dick Goss from the Herald News. After 35 years he’s closing his laptop and calling it a career. Goss took pride in reporting high school sports, but over the years as resources dwindled it was harder to cover every school’s sport.

Goss was the guest host on the Scott Slocum show and says now is the time to retire just before football season gets underway.

Dick Goss’ retirement farewell party will take place today at Knights of Columbus in Joliet from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.