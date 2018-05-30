Social Media Is Perplexed By This Shirt. Would You Buy It?
By Dawn DeSart
|
May 30, 2018 @ 6:57 AM

The internet is perplexed with a pricey new shirt from French fashion house Balenciaga.

The “T-shirt shirt” is really two shirts in one — a T-shirt with a button down shirt pinned onto the front of it. The company says the shirt gives people “two wearing options,” but many people reacting online are confused by it.

Anyone wishing to make a unique fashion statement will have to shell out 13-hundred-dollars for the “T-Shirt Shirt.”

In the past Balenciaga has sold some expensive oddities like two-thousand-dollar bags similar to those found at Ikea.

 

Photo Credit: The Balenciaga online catalog.

