Social Media Threat Not Credible At Plainfield Central HS

A social media threat last night proved NOT credible at Plainfield Central High School. Messages and phone calls have been sent out to students and families this morning stating; “Plainfield Police determined the threat is not credible. School will be held as normal today. A current student posted the message. That student will not be in school and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”

The school is apologizing for any inconvenience. Again, a social media threat against Plainfield Central High School is a hoax.