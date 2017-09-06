Social Media Threat Against Plainfield Central High School A Hoax

A social media threat against a Plainfield School is a hoax. Plainfield District 202 communications director Tom Hernandez says there is no threat to any school. Parents were sent a letter this morning just before 8am to discredit any social media threat of violence today. Plainfield Central High School Principal Dave Stephens says, “school officials in conjunction with Plainfield Police have investigated and results show no credible evidence to such rumor(s).” Hernandez says if there is ever a legitimate threat to any of the schools, parents would find out from the district through an e-mail blast and not social media. A copy of the letter is below.

Dear Wildcat Families- We have received several parent inquiries about a threat of school violence today at Central. School officials in conjunction with Plainfield Police have investigated and results show no credible evidence to such rumor(s). The mis-information contained on social media postings has negatively fueled the belief in this rumor. Safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority and will continue to be so. Thank you for your support as we address such situations.

Principal Dave Stephens, at 7:58 a.m.