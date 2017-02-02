Son Says Drew Peterson Probably Guilty

The son of imprisoned former Bolingbrook police sergeant Drew Peterson is admitting that he’s probably guilty of killing two of his ex-wives. Stephen Peterson told the “Chicago Tribune” and a Lifetime cable TV show that he now believes his father most likely killed Kathleen Savio and his fourth wife Stacy Peterson, whose body has never been found. Stephen Peterson says he’s coming forward in part because he needs the ten-thousand dollars he got from the “Monster In My Family” show to help him raise his father’s children. Drew Peterson is serving a 38-year sentence for killing Kathleen Savio and remains the only suspect in the disappearance of Stacy Peterson.