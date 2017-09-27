Soybean Harvest in Joliet Ends with Combine Fire

A fire in Joliet on Wednesday evening ended with no injuries and a farm combine as a total loss. It was just after 5:00 p.m. that the Joliet Fire Department was called to a piece of farm land near the intersection of Essington and Fiday. A farmer had just finished his first day of harvesting soybeans when he stopped his combine. The heat from the engine of the equipment and the dust from the soybeans caused a spark inside the machine that caused a fire to break out. The farmer was able to safely get away from the equipment and call emergency services. The fire was put out shortly thereafter but the machine was not salvageable. No one was injured in the incident.