Spanish Community Center Open House
By Monica DeSantis
|
Oct 26, 2017 @ 7:32 AM

The Spanish Community Center is holding an open house this Saturday, October 28th. This free event occurs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The new Board of Director and Executive Director Veronica Gloria will be there to welcome the community with family fun activities, a Kids Halloween Costume Contest, snacks, beverages, and much more. Bring your kids in their favorite Halloween costume and help them celebrate the beginning of a new future for the Spanish Community Center. The center is located at 309 N. Eastern Avenue.

 

Related Content

City Of Joliet Concept For Slammers Stadium
City Of Joliet Plans For Alternative Water Supply
Joliet Working On Amazon Traffic Lights
Joliet Seeks Christmas Tree
Body Found Behind the Rialto Square Theatre Has Be...
Joliet Police Seek Public’s Help Following D...
Comments