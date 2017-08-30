The Spanish Community Center Has Stepped Up And Now Wants Joliet To Do The Same

The Spanish Community Center is NOT closing but they face serious cash-flow challenges thanks to the state budget impasse. Many non-profits have been affected by the state budget. The SCC’s executive director Veronica Gloria says they’ve lost one-third of their funds in the last few years.

Gloria says they’ve committed to the community and continue to offer vital services despite cuts to personnel. She’s appealing to the Joliet City Council for emergency funds.

The Spanish Community Center has reached out to city, county, and state officials as well as local businesses and community organizations for support. If emergency funds are not secured then the SCC could relocate out of the community with drastically limited services or closing key programs.The City has expressed an interest in working with the SCC see the value in what they do and come up with creative solutions.

Meanwhile, their annual fundraiser is coming up. On Sept 9th, Fiesta en la Calle (la-keye-ah) which means party in the street will occur in front of the Rialto Square Theatre. Pre-sale tickets are 5-dollars and 10-dollars at the door. The party kicks off at 4pm along Chicago Street and will feature authentic Mexican food, live bands and more.