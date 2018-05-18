Speaker Madigan To Give Governor Hearing On Death Penalty
In this Feb. 17, 2016 photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, left, looks on as Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers the State of the Budget Address in the House chambers at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Rauner says Madigan and daughter, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan were complicit in a scheme to create a crisis over the budget mess by trying to get a court declaration that state employees should not be paid without a budget. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan may be calling Governor Rauner’s bluff. The speaker yesterday announced a hearing set for Monday to see if there is support for the governor’s plan to reinstate the death penalty in Illinois. Madigan said the plan deserves a full hearing before the Illinois House. But similar hearings in the past have been used to scuttle plans that Madigan and his Democrats don’t like.