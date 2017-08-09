Special Joliet City Council Meeting on Wednesday Night

The Joliet City Council is holding a special meeting tonight at 5:00 p.m. It is believed that tonight’s special meeting will continue the interview and search process for a new Joliet City Manager. City Manager Jim Hock retired on May 3rd after working for the city since November of 2013. City Attorney Marty Shanahan is currently the interim City Manager. City Inspector General Chris Regis is the Acting Corporation Counsel in Shanahan’s absence.