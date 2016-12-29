Special Prosecutor For Elderly Woman Accused Of Attacking Will County Board Speaker

A special prosecutor has been assigned to try the case of an elderly woman who allegedly punched county board speaker Jim Moustis in the shoulder after a meeting. Seventy-nine-year old old Armella Louise Frankowski  was briefly jailed and faces a charge of battery for allegedly attacking Moustis at the county building two weeks ago.

Moustis was walking out of a board meeting when Frankowski, who was sitting in her seated walker, allegedly yelled at Moustis, stood up and punched him in the shoulder. Frankowski has attended county board meetings in the past threatening Moustis including incidents in August and November. Moustis stated Frankowski has been harassing him for more than 16 years, with no explanation.

