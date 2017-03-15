Speedway Plans To Build Third Largest Fuel Center Along Route 53

By Monica DeSantis
|
Mar 15, 9:52 AM

Plans to build a Speedway on route 53 in Joliet is being considered. If plans for the Speedway go through it will be the third largest fuel center to be built on route 53 in recent years. It would be built at 2121 S. Chicago Street near Emerald Drive just north of Laraway Road. Route 53 is a major trucking route connecting the warehouse and industrial complexes on the south end of Joliet with interstate 80. The Speedway will entail a convenience store and cafe, along with areas where cars and semitrailers can get fuel.

Related Content

Joiet Police Report Chase up Route 59, Jefferson t...
Explicit Video Prompted Sandack Resignation: Repor...
Project Acclaim Hall of Pride to Honor Terry DR...
Investigation Of Human Remains At Joliet Home
Lockport Man Facing Murder Charges Sentenced in Se...
Lincoln-Way North Lawsuit Dismissed
Comments