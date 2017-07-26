Spike In Births This Summer In Chicago Traced Back To the Cubs
By Monica DeSantis
|
Jul 26, 2017 @ 6:22 AM

Chicago hospitals are reporting a spike in the number of births this month and think it may have something to do with the Cubs. Doctors are hearing from parents that they conceived their child during the Cubs’ world series. Doctors expect the trend to continue through August. One couple tells the Chicago Tribune, they were so swept up by the magic of the Cubs’ victory during Game 7 of the World Series they had their own celebration. Their daughter was born three weeks ago and they named her Ivy.

Related Content

Cubs WIN the World Series!
Man Accused of Breaking Into Shorewood Home And Se...
New Phone Scam Says You are Being Sued; Tries to G...
Authorities Investigating Possible Heroin Overdose...
Morris Gets Medical Marijuana Dispensary
Suspect Steals $4,000 Worth of Prescription Drugs ...
Comments