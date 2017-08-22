Sports Bash: A Celebration of Champions At Joliet Historial Museum

Meet area “Hall of Famers” at the Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame Special Exhibit on Saturday September 9th. The Annual fall fundraiser at the Joliet Area Historical Museum will feature, former Chicago Bears Defensive Tackle Steve “Mongo” McMichael and former Chicago Bears Linebacker Otis Wilson. The cost is 40-dollars per person. There will be a cash bar, food from seven area restaurants, photo opportunities and music by the Soul Motion Band. The Sports Bash: A Celebration of Champions happens from 6pm and 11pm at the Joliet Area Historian Museum on Saturday Sept. 9th. For tickets go to jolietmuseum.org.