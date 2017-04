Volunteers are needed for Mokena’s Clean-Up day. The Village wants residents to take pride in their community and help out by cleaning up Mokena. Saturday April 22nd from 9am until 1pm. Complimentary lunch of hot dogs, chips and pop will be provided at the Mokena Village hall. Bring your family, friends neighbors and join the Village board and staff. To register call 708-479-3900 or go to mokena.org.