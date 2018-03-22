Spring Snow Storm Saturday

Expect quiet conditions with slightly milder temperatures Thursday and Friday. The next weather system is expected to produce precipitation later Friday night into Saturday. Confidence is increasing on a swath of significant wet snow, possibly 6″ or more with this system, which is currently favored to occur in a fairly narrow corridor from near Sterling, IL to Rensselaer, IN. There are a few important items of note. The first is that there will likely be a sharp cutoff either side of the heaviest snow swath where snow accumulations drop off quickly. The second is that the heaviest snow swath could shift south or north from the current forecast.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night: A chance of rain late becoming all snow after midnight. Low around 32.