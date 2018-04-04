Spring Storms Give Way To Winter-Like Temps

Illinois will see two seasons in two days. The National Weather Service says cold air will settle in across the state today, bringing winter-like temperatures to most of the state. The cold comes about 12 hours after a line of spring thunderstorms rolled across the lower half of the state. Forecasters say it will be cooler than normal for most folks in Illinois through the weekend. Partly cloudy today with a high of 38 and windchills in the upper 20’s. The normal high for this time of year is 54.