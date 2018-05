In this Wednesday, April 8, 2015 photo, Zachary Hollis, 11, of Breadstown, Ill., stretches to capture a selfie with a life-size figure of Abraham Lincoln at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Randy Squires)

Abraham Lincoln’s presidential museum is the state’s best. Illinois’ bicentennial best-of voters last week picked the museum in Springfield as the top museum on the state’s Top 200 list. The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago came in second, followed by the Field Museum, the McLean County Museum of History, and the Art Institute in Chicago. Illinois Top 200 voters will pick the state’s best books next.