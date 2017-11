St. Mary Nativity school recently had a parish and school coat drive to help the needy in the Joliet area. They collected 80 coats and are asking anyone in need of free winter gear to come to the school and take a coat from the collection. There are currently 65 coats still available to pick up. St. Mary Nativity is located a 702 N. Broadway Street in Joliet. They are open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Unclaimed coats will be donated to Morning Star Mission.