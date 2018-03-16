Stacy Peterson’s Sister Claims Drew Peterson Will Face More Charges

The sister of Stacy Peterson claims Drew Peterson will face new charges soon. In a recent Facebook post, Cassandra Cales said the Illinois State Police and the Will County State’s Attorney will charge Drew in the near future. But Will County State’s attorney Jim Glasgow’s spokesman Chuck Pelkie tells WJOL that this is an “active case” and they are continuing to “explore every credible” lead in the case, but there is no timeline if new charges were to be filed. The former Bolingbrook police officer is serving a 38-year prison sentence for the murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio. His fourth wife, Stacy, has been missing for over ten years and no one has been charged in her disappearance.

