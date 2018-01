It was a treacherous morning commute on Wednesday. The Illinois State Police District 5 released the number of accidents that occurred between midnight on January 24th to 1 p.m. Total crashes were 135. A total of 65 motorists were involved in some type of incident where they lost control of their vehicles because of the icy roadways and needed police assistance. This included vehicles in the ditch or spin outs. District 5 handles crashes in Will, Grundy and Kendall Counties.