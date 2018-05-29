Starbucks Temporarily Closes 8,000 Stores This Afternoon
By Dawn DeSart
|
May 29, 2018 @ 7:32 AM

Starbucks stores across the nation, including those in Alaska, will be closing early today for racial bias training.

The company says more than eight-thousand locations will undergo the learning session that is aimed to prevent discrimination and to make sure everyone feels safe and welcome.

The training comes after two black men were arrested at a store in Philadelphia, after they were ordered to leave for asking to use the restroom.

Starbucks says its seven-thousand licensed stores, such as those in grocery stores, hotels, universities and airports, will remain open today.

