State Attorney General Sues Joliet Woman For Immigration Services

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is filing a lawsuit against a Joliet woman accusing her of performing unlicensed immigration counseling. The suit, filed late last week in Cook County, claims Norma Bonilla defrauded at least four Illinoisans out of more than ten-thousand dollars during the scam, apparently working with people who were not eligible to obtain immigration status. Madigan claims Bonilla is not a licensed attorney or employed by one, and never registered with the Attorney General’s office, as is required by state law. The A.G. says Bonilla might still be operating, despite being unauthorized to do so.