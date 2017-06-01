State Bond Rating Cut After Budget Failure

The day after Illinois lawmakers failed once again to reach a budget deal by the end of the regular session, the state’s credit rating is taking a hit. S&P Global Ratings is dropping the state’s debt grade to BB+, one step above junk status. The rating agency says the downgrade reflects the deterioration of the state’s fiscal condition that’s a by-product of the budget stalemate. Governor Rauner blamed House Speaker Michael Madigan and the Democrats for the rating cut, while a spokesman for Madigan called that comment “typical Rauner incompetence.”