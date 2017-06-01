State Bond Rating Cut After Budget Failure
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jun 1, 2017 @ 12:51 PM

The day after Illinois lawmakers failed once again to reach a budget deal by the end of the regular session, the state’s credit rating is taking a hit.  S&P Global Ratings is dropping the state’s debt grade to BB+, one step above junk status.  The rating agency says the downgrade reflects the deterioration of the state’s fiscal condition that’s a by-product of the budget stalemate.  Governor Rauner blamed House Speaker Michael Madigan and the Democrats for the rating cut, while a spokesman for Madigan called that comment “typical Rauner incompetence.”

Related Content

Rauner Says Madigan Could Become “Dictator o...
Woman Charged with Breaking Into Will County Land ...
Joliet Police Looking for Answers from Road Rage, ...
Plainfield Central’s and South’s Field...
Illinois To Have One-Billion Less Next Year
Man Accused of Threatening JTHS Employees Arrested
Comments