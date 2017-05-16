State Budget Rhetoric Grows Louder
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 16, 2017 @ 2:15 PM

With 15 days left before the constitutional deadline for passing a state budget, Democrats and Governor Rauner are doing verbal battle through the media. Senate President John Cullerton issued a statement today, calling on Rauner to get behind the Senate’s bipartisan so-called “grand bargain.” House Democrats are offering their own package of reforms, saying they would achieve Rauner’s goal of growing the state’s economy. Rauner replied with his own news release, vowing not to bow to pressure from special interests, insiders and career politicians. He said a bad deal would be worse for taxpayers than no deal.

Related Content

Father Sues UPS In A Reserve Crash Case In Shorewo...
Bitter Cold The Next Two Days And For The Third We...
Joliet Council Re-Zoning Vote Allows for Veterans ...
Joliet Township High School Placed on the College ...
Brown And Gold Event Featuring Cubs Champion David...
Country Acts Announced For Taste of Joliet
Comments