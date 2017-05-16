State Budget Rhetoric Grows Louder

With 15 days left before the constitutional deadline for passing a state budget, Democrats and Governor Rauner are doing verbal battle through the media. Senate President John Cullerton issued a statement today, calling on Rauner to get behind the Senate’s bipartisan so-called “grand bargain.” House Democrats are offering their own package of reforms, saying they would achieve Rauner’s goal of growing the state’s economy. Rauner replied with his own news release, vowing not to bow to pressure from special interests, insiders and career politicians. He said a bad deal would be worse for taxpayers than no deal.