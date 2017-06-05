State Gets “Incomplete” In Science Tests

Illinois public school parents have been left in the dark about a new science curriculum because the state hasn’t followed through with statewide exams. Officials switched to the Next Generation Science Standards in 2014, but the “Chicago Tribune” reports, the state didn’t give an exam in 2015, then didn’t release the results of the test given in 2016, or from the test students took this year. A spokeswoman for the Illinois State Board of Education blames the state budget problems for the failure to tell parents how their children are doing in science.