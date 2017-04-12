State Lawmakers Plan Hearing On Legalized Pot

Illinois lawmakers are planning hearings for next Wednesday on the efforts to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Senator Heather Steans [[ stains ]] and State Representative Kelly Cassidy said today they’ll be seeking testimony from community groups, legalization advocates, police and prosecutors, medical professionals and the public at a hearing in Chicago. The executive director of Colorado’s Department of Revenue is expected to testify. Advocates estimate legalized pot could generate up to 700-million-dollars for the state of Illinois.