State Rep. Walsh Jr. Amends “NorthPoint” Legislation

State Rep. Larry Walsh Jr has amended a bill that would help give residents the ability to hold referendums on annexations within their respective municipalities. The bill, in its initial form, would require municipalities to hold referendums on annexations if residents petitioned. The amended bill now limits the bill to municipalities within five miles of Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery and Midewin Tallgrass Prairie. The bill has been introduced to give voice to the residents of Elwood in their opposition to the Compass Business Park. NorthPoint Properties wants to build a $1.2 billion logistic park on 22-hundred acres of land in the village of Elwood. This bill comes after the news that the neighboring village of Manhattan has filed a lawsuit against Elwood and NorthPoint in an effort to stop the project from moving forward, as Manhattan believes Elwood has violated an existing boundary agreement between the two parties. No word on when a vote on State Rep. Larry Walsh Jr.’s amended bill may take place.

First Reported by the Farmer’s Weekly Review