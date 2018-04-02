State Sees First Synthetic Pot Death

The state of Illinois has now recorded its first death attributed to the used of synthetic marijuana. The death was reported over the weekend, but the state health department has not released details about the person’s name, age, gender or where the death took place. The state has seen a recent uptick in the number of hospitalizations of people using the drug, which has known as Spice or K-2 on the street. There have been at least 38 people hospitalized in the Chicago area and central Illinois with the severe bleeding associated with fake pot.