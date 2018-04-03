State Sen. Rezin Seeks to Punish Phone Scammers
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 3, 2018 @ 10:34 PM

State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) is co-sponsoring legislation that would help reduce unwanted robo-calls, the number one complaint to the Federal Trade Commission. Under Rezin’s Senate Bill 2573, robo-callers would face a separate violation if they disguise or falsify their caller ID in any way, which is commonly known as “spoofing.” In addition, Rezin’s legislation would require prior written consent before robo-callers could use auto-dialer software. The Illinois Attorney General would be given the responsibility of enforcement. According to the Federal Trade Commission, U.S. consumers received about 2.4 billion robo-calls every month in 2016.

Release from State Sen. Sue Rezin’s Office 

