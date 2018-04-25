State Senator Co-Sponsors Bill To Curtail Unwanted Robo-Calls

State Senator Sue Rezin (R-Morris), is co-sponsoring legislation that would help reduce unwanted robo-calls, which is the number one complaint to the Federal Trade Commission.

Rezin spoke with Scott Slocum during “The Slocum in the Morning Show” this morning. She said her bill would limit the number of robo-calls received on cell phones.

“Robo-calls are annoying, frustrating, and they seem to never end,” Rezin said. “It’s time we beef up our laws on this issue, to protect consumers from this unwanted practice.”

Rezin’s Senate Bill 2573 requires telemarketers to be honest, “We want to say, ‘Now, if you’re going to do it, you need to be honest, up-front. List who you are before you call us in the name of someone else.’ Because right now, our caller I.D. pops up … the technology will show the call coming from where you live. You think it’s a friend, so you pick it up, but it’s a telemarketer. That’s called “spoofing,” and we’re trying to stop that.”

Under Senate Bill 2573, robo-callers would face a separae violation if they disguise or falsify their caller I.D. in any way.

In addition, Rezin’s legislation would require prior written consent before robo-callers could use auto-dialer software. The Illinois Attorney General would then be given the responsibility of enforcement.

The bill unanimously passed in the Senate yesterday. It now moves on to the state House of Representatives for approval.