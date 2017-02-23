State Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant Holds Town Hall And You’re Invited

A town hall meeting will be held tonight by State Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. The democrat from Shorewood will hold the meeting at the Joliet Public Library on Black Road between 6:30 and 7:3pm. Bertino-Tarrant say she wants “to ensure people throughout my district have an opportunity to get their questions answered.”

The town hall meeting is open to the public. Anyone with questions or concerns can join Senator Bertino-Tarrant to discuss state and local government issues.

To submit questions ahead of time, contact Senator Bertino-Tarrant’s office at 815-254-4211.