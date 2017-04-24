State Senator Salutes Bolingbrook Elementary School for “feeding kids in a healthy way”

Illinois State Senator Pat McGuire visited Tibbott Elementary School in Bolingbrook Friday to observe and gather information on what it takes to run a successful school lunch program. “I’m impressed with Valley View School District Director of Nutrition Services Meghan Gibbons and her colleagues because they know the importance of feeding our kids in a healthy way,” Sen. McGuire said. “They also understand state and federal budgets.”

Sen. McGuire toured Tibbott’s edible garden, examined the school’s hydroponic vegetable tower that produces lettuce for student lunches, utilized recyclable trays to go through the lunch line filled with nutritious food, and sat down with children to eat.

McGuire says these visits are important because he needs to know what people need. And People need fair funding for schools.

Meanwhile, VVSD is among those asking the legislature and governor to pass a state budget.

Valley View School District Superintendent Dr. James A. Mitchem, Jr. is among more than 360 school leaders across the state, representing more than one million students, calling for the Illinois General Assembly to immediately pass a state budget, fix the state education funding formula, and pay school districts millions of dollars in unpaid bills this year.

The state now owes VVSD $12 million and has been operating without a full budget for the past 22 months.