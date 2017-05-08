“State of the Stone” Historic Limestone Structures Tour Comes to Joliet

On Saturday May 13th, the Joliet Area Historical Museum and the Joliet Historic Preservation Commission are co-presenting a free tour of historic limestone structures located in the Downtown Area to commemorate Historic Preservation Month.

The tour will depart the Museum’s Ottawa Street parking lot at 9:00 am via chartered school bus and will allow interior access to four thematic buildings: A private residence (Frederick Sehring Mansion), a house of worship (All Saints Greek Orthodox Church), a civic building (Joliet Township High School), and a mixed use commercial structure (Auditorium Building).

The tour will end just before noon at the Tin Roof Restaurant within the Auditorium Building, which will allow plenty of time, and a prime viewing location, to enjoy a meal before the “Salute to Blue” Parade which starts at 1:00 pm.

For those who are not able to stay for the parade, the bus will return to the Museum’s Ottawa Street parking lot. The tour is free to the public, though pre-registration and a signed waiver is required by contacting Greg Peerbolte at the Museum at (815) 723-5201 ext. 236 or g.peerbolte@jolietmuseum.org. At time of registration, please indicate if you need a reasonable accommodation for accessible transportation. Please note that not all stops on this tour may be accessible.