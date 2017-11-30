State’s Attorney Glasgow Directs $10,000 to United Way to Battle Heroin Epidemic

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow has authorized a $10,000 contribution to United Way of Will County as part of his ongoing fight to end the heroin epidemic that has gripped our region and the entire nation. State’s Attorney Glasgow recently forwarded the $10,000 payment to United Way with the intent that it be directed equally to the South Suburban Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse and Stepping Stones, Inc. Both of these agencies are United Way partners and have been providing crucial treatment and resources to those who are struggling with heroin addiction. It is important to note that the State’s Attorney utilized no taxpayer dollars in making this contribution to United Way. Instead, he used money he seized from criminals who were engaged in the sale of illegal narcotics in Will County. For more information about United Way of Will County and how you can get involved, please check their website – www.uwwill.org.