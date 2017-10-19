State’s Attorney Helps Joliet Police Purchase New Scanning System

Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced that they are partnering with the Joliet Police Department to purchase a state-of-the-art laser scanning system that will dramatically advance the processing of violent crime and crash scenes. State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow has utilized money he seized from criminals engaged in illegal activities to cover half the cost of the FARO S350 3D Laser Scanner from FARO Technologies in Lake Mary, Florida. The State’s Attorney’s Office has forwarded a check totaling $43,089.42 to pay for half of the $84,200 laser scanning and measurement system. Evidence technicians at a murder scene will spend hours taking photographs and video, making meticulous measurements, and drawing detailed diagrams. The same is true for collision reconstruction specialists at vehicle crash scenes, some of which can span several city blocks or long stretches of rural road. This technology will substantially reduce the amount of time it takes them to document these scenes for investigation and prosecution purposes. The State’s Attorney’s contribution for this system uses no taxpayer dollars.