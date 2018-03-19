State’s Attorney’s Office Asks Citizens to Report Election Irregularities to Election Fraud Hotline

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office urges citizens to report election irregularities to the Election Fraud Hotline during the upcoming election scheduled for Tuesday, March 20th. Citizens are encouraged to report inappropriate activity, such as passing out campaign literature or other acts of electioneering either inside or too close to polling places. The Election Fraud Hotline numbers are (815) 727-8758 or (815) 727-8872. State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow has assigned two-person teams, each consisting of one assistant state’s attorney and one investigator, to travel to polling places where irregularities are reported on Election Day.