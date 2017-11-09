State’s Attorney’s Office May Seize JTHS Official’s Vehicle

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a forfeiture complaint in court attempting to seize the vehicle belonging to a Joliet Township School District 204 administrator. 39-year-old Alberto Filipponi was arrested for DUI on October 7th by Illinois State Police. The State’s Attorney’s Office is attempting to seize a 2016 Hyundai Elantra used in the incident. Filipponi is a curriculum director for Joliet Township High School District 204. He had previously been charged with DUI in 2013. He pleaded guilty and was given a fine and 240 hours of community service.