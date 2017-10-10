State’s Bill Backlog Worse Than Reported

State Comptroller Susana Mendoza is accusing the Rauner administration of holding back billions of dollars in unpaid bills, making it difficult for her to assess the size of the real backlog. Mendoza says nine-billion-dollars in overdue bills are processed and waiting to be paid as the revenue comes in, but she says another seven-and-a-half-billion-dollars in bills hadn’t been sent to her office by the end of June. Republican State Senator Dave McSweeney asked for the breakdown after Governor Rauner vetoed a bill that would require him to report monthly on the unpaid bills that haven’t been sent to Mendoza’s office.