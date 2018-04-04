Stateville Guard Arrested for Allegedly Impersonating a Police Office

A guard at the Stateville Correctional Center was arrested on the job after threatening a man with a gun while pretending to be a police officer. Rafeal Vazquez, 29-years-old of Plainfield, was arrested on March 30th on charges of impersonating a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault. It was on March 27th that Vazquez was allegedly in a traffic dispute with another individual at a gas station in Joliet. Vazquez is accused of following the other individual home and confronting the man with a firearm while identifying himself as a police officer. The incident was reported by the victim and a subsequent investigation identified Vazquez as the suspect. Vazquez’s bond was set in Will County Court at $20,000.