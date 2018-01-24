Stay Off The Roadways According to Illinois State Police

The message from Illinois State Police is to stay off the roads. “Illinois State Police are reminding motorists to use extreme caution on the roadways this morning. Drive at slower speeds and be prepared for vehicles losing control around or ahead of you. Please do not go out on the roadways unless absolutely necessary.” I-80 is stopped from I-57 to Minooka. More than 40 crashes have been reported. I-55 is stop and go from Dwight to I-355. Listen to WJOL for traffic updates throughout the morning.