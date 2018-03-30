Stay safe during spring turkey hunting season at the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, and know before you go. Here are 10 things to know:
-
Spring turkey hunting season at the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie will begin on Monday, April 16, 2018 and continue through Thursday, May 17, 2018.
- In accordance with state regulations, turkey hunting permits are provided through a lottery system. Hunters would need to have already applied for and received their turkey permits from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website before registering to hunt at Midewin.
-
Each week, eight hunters per week are able to hunt.
-
Hunters will be on the west side of Highway 53 on odd numbered days and on the east side of Highway 53 on even numbered days.
-
Turkey hunting is allowed from 30 minutes before sunrise until 1 p.m. daily.
-
Non-hunters are encouraged to stay safe- remain alert, wear bright clothing and stay on the trails: Hunters must stay 150 yards away from the trails.
-
Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie is managed by the USDA Forest Service and is a federal facility. State hunting laws as outlined in the Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations are enforced at Midewin with the additions specified in the Special Hunt Area Rules.
-
Hunters must register in the Midewin Welcome Center. Allow enough time to watch a brief safety video.
-
The Welcome Center is located at 30239 S. State Route 53, just north of Wilmington and south of Elwood, Illinois.
-
The Welcome Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on saturdays, from April 28, 2018 through October 2018.
Activities, tours and programs are happening every week at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. Click here to see the 2018 Midewin Programs and Events Guide:
https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd535052.pdf.
The latest information about Volunteer activities is located online, here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/stelprdb5444192.pdf.