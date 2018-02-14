Steger Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges

A 62 year old Steger man has been arrested after detectives discovered 1000’s of video and images of child pornography on his electronic devices. Michael P Levin of Ashland Avenue came to the attention of the Will County Sheriff’s Office after a tip came in to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October of 2017. On February 8th, detectives met Levin at his home and received consent to search his residence at which time they discovered the images.

Levin, who was a special education teacher in Chicago Heights for 39 years before his recent retirement, was arrested yesterday and his bond has been set at $500,000.