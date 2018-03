Slammers stadium is still days if not weeks away from having field turf. Despite the good weather today, city of Joliet crews must have 10 consecutive says of 50 plus degree weather and we’re not there yet. Slammers General Manager Heather Mills says no crews are working on the turf today but hopes next week will be better.

Mills says there will be a couple of days of prep work and then they can start unrolling the turf.