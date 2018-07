An outbreak of a stomach bug is being linked to McDonald’s salads. Officials in Illinois have reported 90 cases of cyclospora since May and Iowa has recorded 15 since late June. Illinois health officials say about a quarter of the people infected reported eating McDonald’s salads days before. The parasite can cause severe diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, weight loss and loss of appetite. McDonald’s says it’s cooperating with the CDC and FDA in investigating the source of the outbreak.