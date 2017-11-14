Stop Bullying With One Kind Word

October was Bullying Awareness Month and while the calendar says November, the bullying doesn’t stop. WJOL would like to share Plainfield District 202’s video in the hope to promote kindness. Social worker Kimberly Schowske wanted to spotlight unity and kindness. She visited every classroom at Lincoln Elementary with the idea of a Unity Tree to stand against bullying. Fifth grade student Cade Smolen designed the tree. Each leaf starts with the words “I am…” The 791 students filled in the leaves with different words, like, “I am fearless,” “I am smart,” ” I am kind.” See the full video below.