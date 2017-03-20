Stormy Start To First Day Of Spring Plus February 2nd Warmest

Strong thunderstorms rumbled through Will County beginning at 2am. A stormy start to the first day day of spring. Colder tonight with a low of 35.

February 2017 was the planet’s second warmest February since record keeping began in 1880, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) on Friday; NASA also rated February 2017 as the second warmest February on record. The only warmer February was just last year, in 2016. Remarkably, February 2017 ranked as the fourth warmest month (expressed as the departure of temperature from average) of any month in the global historical record in the NASA database, and was the seventh warmest month in NOAA’s database—despite coming just one month after the end of a 5-month long La Niña event, which acted to cool the globe slightly. The extreme warmth of January 2017 (tenth warmest month of any month in NASA’s database) and February 2017 (fourth warmest) gives 2017 a shot at becoming Earth’s fourth consecutive warmest year on record, if a moderate or stronger El Niño event were to develop by summer, as some models are predicting.

Jeff Masters Reporting from the WeatherUnderground