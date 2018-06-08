String of Robberies Leads to Pursuit and Arrest in Joliet

WJOL can report that a string of robberies took place in Joliet on Friday afternoon and ended with a police pursuit and a suspect in custody. It was shortly after 1:00 p.m. that a Chase Bank on Essington Road, a 7-Eleven located in a strip mall at Caton Farm Road and Essington Road and a Burger King on Route 30 located at the Louis Joliet Mall were all reportedly robbed. The suspect was in a red Cadilac Escalade at the time the pursuit with authorities began. Joliet Police, Will County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Illinois State Police all responded to emergency calls. Over 22 squad cars were seen as participating in the pursuit. The chase eventually ended near the intersection of Route 30 and Spangler Road in Plainfield. The suspect was taken into custody near that location. Stay tuned WJOL for the latest regarding this story.

Live PD happening right now! Haha this is crazy in Joliet by the mall Posted by Alfonso Lucas Garcia on Friday, June 8, 2018

Video Courtesy of Alfonso Lucas Garcia