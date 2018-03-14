Students At Romeoville HS Alert Officials To Instagram Threatening Picture
By Monica DeSantis
|
Mar 14, 2018 @ 7:50 AM

Students at Romeoville High school alert school officials and police of a threatening picture. Police investigated and there is no threat to the school but plans for a student walkout are being postponed. Valley View school district spokesman Jim Blaney explains wants to acknowledge student’s right to go outside, and will accommodate them but says the best course of action is to remain in the building and following instruction to meet in the school gymnasium rather than the football field.

To hear the entire interview click below.

