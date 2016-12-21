Students At Joliet District 86 Elementary School Freezing On Monday

On the coldest day of the year students at Sator Sanchez Elementary School were freezing. Parents lit up Facebook with complaints that classrooms at the elementary school were 58 degrees. The problem was a broken boiler according to Joliet District 86 media relations director Sandy Zalewski but disagrees that the classroom was that cold. Zalewski tells WJOL that the boilers at one of the buildings was repaired by 8am and students begin at 8:30am. She admits that while she didn’t know the exact temperature in the classroom, she does not believe it was 58 degrees. Teachers did tell the principle that students were wearing their winter coats for the first half hour of school on Monday morning. The temperature on Monday was minus 12 at 7am.